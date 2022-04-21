BOONE – A new food truck called Boba Bing is serving a popular tea to the community.
Boba, which originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and has been adopted into the mainstream in many other countries, traditionally has tapioca starch pearls in a variety of tea flavors.
Noble Arsenault, the owner of Boba Bing, said that he had “built out” a trailer two years ago, but took a break to focus on building his grandparents a house during the pandemic. After attending several boba tea training classes in Virginia, he has worked to make the recipes his own.
Arsenault moved to Boone two years ago with aspirations of opening multiple businesses to raise money to open a wolf sanctuary, explaining that the sanctuary is his “ultimate goal.”
Boba Bing is located on NC Highway 105 across from High Country Clay and is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Currently, the food truck is run by Arsenault and his close friends from Virginia, but he plans to hire local employees eventually. He hopes to take the truck to more places around the area and not just stay in one spot.
“We’re really just trying to get a community going because we don’t want to just do Boba here. We want to do Asian cultural events, farmers markets, all sorts of little pop-up events. Just something that can support the community,” Arsenault said.
For more information on Boba Bing, visit www.bobabingnc.com.
