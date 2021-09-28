The Blue Star Mothers of the High Country invite the public to a PTS and Family Dynamics seminar.
The seminar, open to family members of veterans, takes place Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until noon at Alliance Bible Fellowship Church. Lunch will be provided. The seminar will help family members of veterans understand invisible injuries sustained in combat, as well as address the issues of family dynamics associated with these injuries and provide avenues for restoration.
The seminar is sponsored by the local Blue Star Mothers organization and is offered as a service to veteran families in the community. Blue Star Mothers facilitator, Jim Fisher is a combat veteran.
The seminar is limited to 20 participants. Seats can be reserved by emailing findlaymarsha@yahoo.com or by calling (803) 530-0512.
