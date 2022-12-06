BOONE – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is excited to announce its Third Annual Virtual Auction with exciting items to bid on for your loved ones — or yourself — just in time for the holiday season.
The virtual auction will take place online from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12 online with an in-person walkthrough on the opening day of Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. View and bid on select items and shop at the farmers’ market in one stop.
The Virtual Auction features exciting items and experiences up for bid including a goat cheese lasting and bottle-feeding baby goats with Heritage Homestead Goat Dairy, an in-home pasta-making class and dinner with local caterer eightpointfive, “pickin’ up paw paws” at Lily Patch Farm, and a two-night stay at Woodland Cottage.
“We’re excited for the Third Annual Virtual Auction which showcases the unique businesses and products that represent our food system and the mountains we call home. It’s an impactful fundraising event for BRWIA, the proceeds allow us to continue developing new market channels and improving food access for the High Country community,” Liz Whiteman, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, said.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture connects our community with food and makes sure that our rural economy can continue to survive. Contributions from events like the auction and small grants allow the organization to cover its operating costs. Thanks to donors this year, BRWIA has been able to hire additional staff and expand the hours of other staff members and acquire additional infrastructure to store food for our community.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
