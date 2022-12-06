BOONE – Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is excited to announce its Third Annual Virtual Auction with exciting items to bid on for your loved ones — or yourself — just in time for the holiday season.

The virtual auction will take place online from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12 online with an in-person walkthrough on the opening day of Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. View and bid on select items and shop at the farmers’ market in one stop.

