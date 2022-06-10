BOONE — Jones House will showcase a variety of work by the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild throughout the month of June for the fourth year in a row.
From June 3 to June 29, the work of 15 of the 30 members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild will be displayed in the Mazie Jones Gallery in the Jones House.
The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild was created in the mid 1980s with the intention to pass down traditional fiber arts techniques while building fellowship and a space for inspiration for artists. The non-profit hosts a variety of workshops open to the public and meets monthly to share their recent works. Members are not limited to any specific techniques and are encouraged to explore whatever they would like to.
“We have weaving, knitting, crochet, felting, quilting, surface design, screen printing, painting on fabric and handmade paper. Everything you can do with any kind of play or animal or non-natural fibers, we have somebody in the Guild who’s doing it,” said Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Exhibits Coordinator Susan Sharpe. “We share all our skills and learn new things together.”
Fabric arts are a long-time tradition in the Appalachian region, specifically for women. Often passed down generationally in family, many hand weaving techniques originated in the region.
“One thing that appealed to me early on was that when I started the classes were held at the senior center, so by definition, there were a lot of older women there and I was not in that demographic at that point,” said Blue Ridge Fiber Guild member Sally Gill-Johnson. “Just having the exposure to these women who knew their craft so well and to pass it down to us just felt so special.”
Member Jeanne Lawrence said that in other areas artists are protective over their craft, but in Boone artists are committed to sharing for the sake of growth and tradition.
“One of the things I particularly cherish about our guild is how we share. I’ve lived other places and done craft and people didn’t share what they know because they depended on it and the area they live to support them for their livelihood,” said Lawrence. “The artists here tend to be more focused on making sure these techniques and processes exist beyond us. There’s a strong emphasis in brining new people in and encouraging the next generation to learn.”
Members of the non-profit range in age and experience. Some members have been exploring fiber arts for multiple decades and have been featured in museums while others have been creating for just a few months. The Blue Ridge Fiber Guild prides itself on being able to offer community and education to anyone who is interested in joining.
The group hopes the community will visit the gallery in the month of June to see their work and be inspired by the happiness making art brings them.
“I hope they will feel the joy that we have as makers because that’s the exciting part, said Sharpe. “Making the work is exciting but then when you share it, that’s what an exhibit is all about, you get to spread that joy.
For more information on the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, visit www.blueridgefiberguild.org.
