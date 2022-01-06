The Blue Ridge Energy Ashe District Propane and Fuels team worked during the weekend of Dec. 25 to load needed supplies for those impacted by recent tornadoes in Kentucky.
Ashe Propane and Fuels Service and Delivery Specialist, Robert Poe loaded donations into a trailer that went to help individuals impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky. Poe and Propane and Fuels Service and Delivery Specialist Toby Trivett, hit the road on Sunday, Dec. 26, to deliver supplies collected by Blue Ridge Energy employees to families and individuals in need who were displaced by the severe weather.
