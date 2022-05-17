BLOWING ROCK — In agricultural terms, it was a “bumper crop” on May 4 when the Blowing Rock Garden Club met for the first time in 2022 at the American Legion Building. Among the 37 people attending the kickoff luncheon were 19 members and 12 prospective members, six of whom filled out the new member applications without hesitation.
“Without question, our members know how to cook,” said club president Joyce Zellner in paying compliments for the expansive potluck spread enjoyed by all in attendance.
The club organizers could hardly have picked a better program and featured speaker. Longtime gardener and early member of the Blowing Rock Appearance Advisory Commission (BRAAC), Lonnie Webster, intermixed a brief history of the Garden Club with tidbits of professional landscaping ideas when it comes to flora and fauna.
Webster, who also is an accomplished photographer, offered a slideshow presentation of images he has captured over the years of BRAAC and how the town’s landscaping has evolved. He explained that while now the town has hired a professional landscaping team, a legion of volunteers led by the late Bill Koershner donated their time, talents, and resources for the beautification of Blowing Rock in earlier years. The Blowing Rock Garden Club, he said, grew out of those early BRAAC efforts.
A large part of Webster’s presentation was devoted to sharing the type of plants, including trees, that work in “mountain landscaping” vs. Piedmont landscaping. His images documented early gardens by former and current Blowing Rock residents.
The Blowing Rock Garden Club’ s mission includes:
- To provide education about environmentally sound gardening practices.
- To encourage the preservation of native plants and wildlife.
- To promote civic beauty and horticultural improvements thus furthering the recreation and enjoyment of the community’s inhabitants and visitors.
- To cooperate with other organizations and groups in furthering the interests of gardening and conservation.
A major undertaking of the club is to care for the gardens at the front of Memorial Park, with four work crews, “... each headed up by someone who knows what to do,” said Zellner.
The club also provides a lot of the manpower for periodic “local litter pickups.”
“If you notice, there has been an increase in litter all around the state, including in the High Country,” said Zellner, “and that correlates with reduced government funding for litter pickup. So we are working to organize our membership to help tidy up Blowing Rock in addition to our horticulture interests.”
Up until the COVID-19 pandemic turned life all over the world upside down, every other year the Blowing Rock Garden Club hosted a special event, the “Mile of Flowers.” The most recent one was in 2019, but Zellner says the club is planning for the event’s return in June of 2023.
More information about the work and activities of the Blowing Rock Garden Club can be had by visiting the website, www.blowingrockgardenclub.com, or emailing Zellner at joycezellner@gmail.com or membership chair Evenlight Eagles, evenlighteagles@gmail.com.
