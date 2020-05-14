BLOWING ROCK —The Blowing Rock Farmers Market returns Thursday, May 21, and will run every Thursday until Sept. 24, from 3-6 p.m.. The farmers market is located on Park Avenue in downtown Blowing Rock.
The Blowing Rock Farmers Market will include familiar vendors including Summer Fresh Flower Farm, Trebuchet Hill, Blue Goat Dairy, as well as new vendors this year, BFR Beef and B & L Farms Produce.
“We are excited to have the Farmers Market back for another season. Especially right now, it is a sign that the summer season is starting” said Suzy Barker of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The Farmers Market is implementing new rules for farmers and customers to prevent the spread of illness. The market received a grant from ASAP (Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project) to print informational signs to display in the market area to promote safe practices.
Additionally, vendors have been asked to wear masks, sanitize their booth often and will not be allowed provide samples to customers.
For more information on the programs or committees listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.