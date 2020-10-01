The Blowing Rock Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from local organizations. In order to qualify for a grant an organization must be a charitable 501c3 and benefit the greater Blowing Rock area.
Since the foundation’s inception, more than $670,000 has been awarded in grants to the community. In 2019, grants were awarded to the following: Blowing Rock School, Blowing Rock Historical Society, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Alliance, Blowing Rock Community Club, Community Care Clinic, BRAHM, Casting Bread Ministries, Children’s Playhouse and Project Dance Foundation.
Grants from Blowing Rock Community Foundation are made possible by participants in various fundraiser efforts and from general contributions of many supporters.
Information regarding these events and grant request forms may be found on the foundation’s website, www.blowingrockcf.org/grants or picked up at the Blowing Rock Town Hall. The deadline for grant applications is Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.