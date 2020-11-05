BLOWING ROCK – On Oct. 29, The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recognized the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce as the 2020 Outstanding Chamber of the Year, in the category for a chamber with under 700 members. This is the second time that the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has been recognized as chamber of the year by the CACCE, the first being in 2016.
Each year, the CACCE acknowledges one or more significant accomplishments initiated or led by a chamber, it was the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s actions during the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic that won them this year’s award. The chamber’s action’s included partnering with the Village Foundation to create the Rock United Relief Fund, which distributed grants to businesses in need during the pandemic’s shutdown and the implementation of a socially distanced, COVID-19 friendly Arts in the Park event.
“We raised over $100,000 dollars from within the community and we were able to have businesses apply for grants up to $5,000. We awarded all of that back to businesses in our community to help get them through the initial shutdown,” said Suzy Barker, the chamber of commerce’s communication’s specialist and director of Arts in the Park.
“I’m just really proud that all of our hard work has paid off. To be recognized at this level is really awesome.” said Barker. “Our members work really hard and our community works really hard to be a beautiful and vibrant place. I think that this is really just an accumulation of everything that everyone has done to say ‘this has been a really, really hard year, but we’ve come out on top.’”
“We went a great distance, all the way up to the Governor’s office, in order to get approval for Art in the Park, in a way that was safe from a COVID standpoint,” said Charles Hardin, president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber. “Almost every other event had been cancelled, we just refused to say no.”
According to Hardin, other factors that may have weighed in the CACCE’s decision included chamber growth and the ability of chamber to manage their own COVID-19 relief fund.
“We have had good growth and we have had a lot of new members this year, which is a factor,” said Hardin. “A lot of chambers partner with other organizations in the community for COVID relief, but we did our own, We did it all internal and I think that’s what set us apart.”
Hardin credits the hardwork and dedication of the chamber’s small, three person staff and it’s network of volunteers for making the Blowing Rock chamber of commerce what it is.
“I’m very proud of the fact that we have won the award for the second time, it says a lot about the commitment of our volunteers and the dedication of our small staff. I’m very honed to be the leader of this group, ” said Hardin. We have a lot of volunteers, from our board members, all of our committee members and we also have a lot of event volunteers who help us with the events that we produce.”
To learn more about the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, it’s events and the CACCE award visit https://blowingrockncchamber.com/home.
