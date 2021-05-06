BLOWING ROCK — A chilly spring day did not faze a hardy group of Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce board members and an assortment of volunteers on Saturday, May 1. Sometimes they looked like mountain goats on precarious cliffs along the side of U.S. 221 heading west out of town, but they were successful in chasing down more than a dozen bags of litter along both sides of the highway.
“One of the tragedies of the pandemic and the face-covering initiative is that a lot of those masks become litter along our streets and highways. A community service project like this really exposes some of mankind’s worst habits as we discard things, from old tires to beer cans. They really don’t need to be on the side of our streets, sidewalks, and highways, but I am truly thankful that there are a number of people in our community who don’t flinch when it comes to volunteering for an initiative like this. It helps keep Blowing Rock clean and beautiful,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.