The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will open a captivating exhibition on March 20, guest curated by prominent collectors of contemporary photography Carlos Garcia-Velez, Allen Thomas and Former Director of The North Carolina Museum of Art, Larry Wheeler.
The exhibition, on view through August 21, features works from the prestigious North Carolina private collections of Carlos Garcia-Velez, Allen Thomas, Larry Wheeler, as well as Hedy Fischer, Randy Schull, Chandra and Jimmie Johnson. TRANSFORMATION is an impressive statewide collaborative effort presenting some of the most significant contemporary photographs of our time, as well as several important works from NCMA’s permanent collection.
As such, TRANSFORMATION is a culmination of photographs drawn from a strong, diverse array of collections across the state of North Carolina — from Wilson and Raleigh, to Chapel Hill and Charlotte, to Asheville and Blowing Rock. This exhibition will be the first of its kind for BRAHM, and it brings together an international group of photographers capturing various social spheres relaying dynamic shifts of a changing world.
The curation of renowned photographers, such as Hiroshi Sugimoto, Pieter Hugo, Mikalene Thomas, Vera Lutter, Eve Sussman and Vik Muniz highlights transformation with a permanence by emphasizing metamorphosis as a sustained moment of innovation and learning, rather than a fleeting consequence of change. By bridging the gap of conventional and contemporary photographic modalities, TRANSFORMATION seamlessly weaves the past and present, the masculine and feminine, to reveal nuanced realities of our ever-changing world. This spring, BRAHM welcomes visitors to be inspired by the celebration of change in TRANSFORMATION.
Along with this exhibition, visitors will be able to engage in an extended series of TRANSFORMATION themed online-programming and events. For more information and detail on corresponding programs, visit BRAHM’s website at www.BlowingRockMuseum.org or call (828) 295 — 9099.
