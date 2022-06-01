BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum announced May 24 that it has appointed James Pearson to be the next Executive Director replacing Lee Carol Giduz, who will retire in late July.
“We are thrilled to announce James’ appointment and look forward to his arrival in July,” said Sandy Huff, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Search Committee. “James brings over 10 years of experience leading museums, presenting exhibitions and building collections. He has just the right balance of art, education and leadership experience to move the Museum forward in its next chapter.”
Pearson is the Director of the Hand Art Center at Stetson University, Deland, Florida. Prior, he was the Director of the Southeast Museum of Photography in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Throughout his career Pearson has developed exhibitions, artist residencies and related public programs, grown and managed large collections, and expanded outreach and community impact.
“BRAHM was most interested in finding a leader who understands the range of responsibilities in leading a museum the size of BRAHM, who possesses the people skills and the management experience necessary to support the staff and their extraordinary programming. We found that in James.” stated Dean Hamric, the incoming President of the Board.
Pearson also has experience in fundraising, donor relations, and grant writing and has taught courses in museum studies, collections management, and art appreciation.
“James brings an excellent record of dedication to education, a very important component of BRAHM’s commitment to the community,” stated Hamric.
Pearson attended Enka High School in Candler, North Carolina and has a M.A. degree in art criticism from Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY. He also has a B.A. in studio Art and a minor in philosophy from the University of North Carolina, Asheville.
“I have developed a professional philosophy that is mission focused and community-centered,” stated Pearson. “Over my years working at museums I have come to value an art organization’s responsibility to engage its community on its terms. I look forward to joining the BRAHM team and getting to know the community and audiences we serve. I am deeply honored to have been chosen for this important assignment.”
Pearson was selected following a national search guided by senior search consultant Daniel Keegan of Museum Search & Reference, a firm in Manchester, NH and Boston, MA, of which the principal is Marilyn Hoffman.
“With James’s appointment, the BRAHM is now poised to build on its first decade of existence and the great legacy of outgoing Executive Director, Lee Carol Giduz. The Board is eager to start this next chapter,” Huff said.
