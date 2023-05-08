BLOCK Fest® is back and we are so excited. This event is an interactive block-building experience for young children aged 8 months and older. The exhibit offers five different block stations for a variety of building experiences. Stations include large and small foam blocks, wooden planks, small cube blocks, wooden unit blocks and cardboard blocks that look like bricks.
BLOCK Fest® is one of those wonderful opportunities for kids to learn a lot and have a great time doing it. When young children play with blocks they are learning science and math concepts and the foundation for future science and math learning is being built. Not only do they pick up math and science concepts, but kids also learn to compromise and work with others to build something fun. They also work on their listening and clean-up skills when it’s time to move to the next block station. It’s a good day when children learn and have such a good time they don’t even realize how much they are learning.
Join us for BLOCK Fest at Healthy Kids Day from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, and/or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. BLOCK Fest will have a very special guest from Sesame Street. Abby Cadabby will be at BLOCK Fest/Healthy Kids Day and we are so excited. This is a FREE event.
