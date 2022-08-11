BEECH MOUNTAIN – The town of Beech Mountain held its first farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Even with the threat of rain overhead, the farmer’s market atop Beech Mountain surpassed the expectations of Fred Pfohl the coordinator of the event. Pfohl coordinated the event along with the Beech Mountain Town Manager Robert Pudney.
The market was considered ‘an experiment’ by Pfohl, who was cautious not to expect too much from the first time. To his surprise, the event started at 2 p.m. and by 4 p.m. there had been approximately 400 people visit.
Twelve vendors showed up to the event on Saturday unsure of the amount of people who would attend the event. Many of the vendors sold out of their items.
“We are happy, we’ve had some great folks out today,” Pfohl said.
Husband and wife duo Tracie and Rodney Presnell work together on Beech Mountain Farm, and do many farmers’ markets across the High Country.
“We sold out of a lot of things. We do a lot of farmer’s markets. Being the first market, we didn’t know how much to bring. Every location is different,” Tracie Presnell said.
Bug Lover’s Native Plants, a vendor who sells native plants in the High Country, sold more than half of the plants they had in stock.
The farmer’s market had native plants, fresh produce, baked goods, clothing and unique handmade goods.
Fred Pfohl owns Fred’s General Mercantile, which had a stand at the market. The stand completely sold out.
An employee at Fred’s General Mercantile, Jonah Wyatt, was aware of the work that Pfohl was doing to create this farmer’s market.
“Just the love of the shopping local, and providing local goods to the people of the community is a big part of what he’s done for the past 43 years and counting. So for the farmer’s market, he’s been all over the past month or so, really getting it ready, trying to find vendors, and today he’s out there right now getting it fixed up,” Wyatt said.
Pfohl hopes to continue the Beech Mountain Farmer’s Market every year. The intention is to have it be a summer long event each year.
