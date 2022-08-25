BEECH MOUNTAIN– After more 500 attendees visited Beech Mountain’s first Farmer’s Market in August, the town announced it will hold its next Farmer’s Market on Friday, Sept. 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.
Fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, microgreens, gourmet dog treats and farm raised beef are just a few of the local products available for purchase. The Farmer’s Market is a great way to kick off your Labor Day Weekend and enjoy one of the best views of the High Country. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner.
All local farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers, gardeners, etc. are welcome to participate.
For vendor information, please contact Sandy Carr at (954) 931-1810.
