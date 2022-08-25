Beech Mountain Farmers' Market

BEECH MOUNTAIN– After more 500 attendees visited Beech Mountain’s first Farmer’s Market in August, the town announced it will hold its next Farmer’s Market on Friday, Sept. 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.

Fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, microgreens, gourmet dog treats and farm raised beef are just a few of the local products available for purchase. The Farmer’s Market is a great way to kick off your Labor Day Weekend and enjoy one of the best views of the High Country. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.