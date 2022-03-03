Beech Mountain Resort will honor the late Kelly-Grier Costin through their annual Runs for Buns fundraising event held March 6 to March 12.
Kelly-Grier Costin, of Boone, passed away on March 19, 2021, after a three-year journey with colon cancer.
Born on July 2, 1984, Kelly-Grier Costin was raised in Suffolk, Va. Baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, she remained a person of strong faith through her life. She graduated from East Carolina University with honors. While at ECU, she was a member of Sigma Sigma.
Upon graduation, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina and met her husband-to-be, Ryan Costin. Ryan Costin is the general manager at Beech Mountain Resort, and the two raised their family in Boone.
Talia Freeman, director of marketing at Beech Mountain Resort, became acquainted with Kelly-Grier Costin through their shared connection to the resort.
“Kelly-Grier was pretty awesome. Like she was a really positive human-being in general. Even through her battles, she was so positive and so uplifting and captivating. She was really just an inspiration to a lot of people, especially in the Boone community,” Freeman said.
Freeman shared that Kelly-Grier Costin helped start the Runs for Buns event at the resort following her stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis.
“In the spring of 2019, we started Runs for Buns. We wanted to have a ski event, because she has a close connection to the ski resort as it’s her family’s business,” said Freeman. “We thought it could be kind of similar to a cancer run or walk, but you get counted for your ski and snowboard runs. She helped spearhead that.”
This year’s Runs for Buns event will be held on March 12 with fundraising efforts happening from March 6 to 12.
On March 7, Five Guys in Boone will hold a ‘give-back’ day where proceeds are donated to the cause. On March 8, Beech Mountain Resort will offer discounted prices to students and employees of Watauga and Avery county schools. On March 9, the cycling studio Revolution Boone will be offering charity rides in honor of Kelly-Grier Costin. On March 10, Come Back Shack of Boone also will donate proceeds.
The Runs for Buns event on March 12 will host individuals and teams as volunteers count their runs down the mountain. People can receive pledges for runs in order to raise more money. Awards such as ‘most runs’ or ‘most spirited team’ will be awarded at the end of the day.
In addition to these fundraisers, an online auction will be hosted the entire week with donated items from many local businesses.
“Everyone’s been really supportive this year. So we’ve got everything from gift cards to the Horton, CoBo, Carolina West donated some air pods, lodging, skiing, all kinds of stuff,” said Freeman. “So that’s been really cool to see the community come together on that.”
Proceeds from the week’s fundraising efforts will be donated to Colon Cancer Coalition. Over the years, Freeman shared that Beech Mountain Resort has raised $60,000 for the Colon Cancer Coalition, and has a goal of $40,000 this year. Since the beginning of Runs for Buns, Kelly-Grier and Ryan Costin’s daughter Harper have raised about $20,000.
“She had a pretty big reach and was really impactful for the ski area. We give a portion of our proceeds to the Colon Cancer Coalition,” said Freeman. “We’re really trying to promote them on a year round basis because it’s such an undetected disease in our country and if anything comes of this, hopefully it’s that we can get some other people to get some cancer screenings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.