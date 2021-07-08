BOONE — Today, BeanStalk Community Theatre announced the world premiere of Shane Lee Miller’s newest play “Detective Slots and Slim.” Shane, a frequent contributor to the theatre, wrote, directed and acted in a comic mystery featuring many of your local Beanstalk favorites.
The always comedic yet clever Detective Slots & Slim Detective Agency is led to the small town of Coastal Beachton. Amy has been promised a role in her ex-schoolmate’s wedding, while the rest of the agency is hired to solve the case of the family’s missing jewels. Once the gang arrive, they must navigate the family’s enthusiasm for alcohol, Amy’s old rival from home, and Detective Slots self-proclaimed arch nemesis and ex-reporter Iggy, who works undercover to try to solve the case first, thus stealing the agency’s fame. Can the Slots and Slim Detective Agency solve the case first or will Iggy finally beat his arch nemesis? Will Amy find true love? Will the family ever stop drinking? Find out this and more at BeanStalk’s world premier.
The play is available for viewing on July 12, through July 19 at any time on our Facebook page. The event is $5.99 www.facebook.com/bsctboone. It is also available by email through info@beanstalknc.com
For more information visit website www.beanstalkboone.com.
