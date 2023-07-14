Kirkin' of the Tartan

Members and guests gather on the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church front lawn following the Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans Service on June 25.

 Photo submitted

BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Presbyterian Church invites the community to help celebrate its 130th Anniversary during the month of July. With the theme of “Celebrate our Past, Cultivate our Future,” the series of events will include special worship services.

Each of the five July Sundays will feature a different history focus at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services with the themes of Believe, Heal, Care, Teach and Rejoice. The last Sunday, July 30, will be their second annual Old Time Favorites Hymn Sing.

  

