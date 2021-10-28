BANNER ELK – Banner Elk Elementary School held its annual ‘Rock Your School Day’ on Friday Oct. 22, an event that was brought about through training to set one school day aside to integrate student learning with activity-based instruction.
In years past, teachers would decorate their rooms according to a set theme and students would do activities in the room. This year, BES Principal Justin Carver created the idea of an entire day devoted to thematic learning with stations operating all throughout the school. This year’s theme was bluegrass, country and Appalachian heritage.
The event had numerous stations scattered all around the school and groups of students would switch from station to station learning about the different features of the thematic foundation. One station was folk tale telling in the library, where students listened to different folk tales or stories passed down from generation to generation.
Another station was a makeshift general store, where students would walk through a simulated old-style general store and could pick out a glass bottle beverage, a few pieces of candy and snacks, and sample some canned goods from a display table.
Situated outside was the animal education station. Carver, teachers and volunteers had coordinated for livestock-style animals to be on display for the students while educators gave information about the animals. Animals on site included a horse, sheep, chickens, ducks and a stylish Angora rabbit.
Also as part of the day’s festivities was a traditional-style loom in a classroom with which kids weaved the fabric of their choice through the loom and learned about the process. Two teachers had quilting stations set up in their classrooms and students were able to see the teachers’ handmade quilts on display, while also making a quilt design of their own.
The lunch for the ‘Rock Your School Day’ was delectable Southern comfort food. Kids also were able to see an apple butter demonstration and a cornbread-making tutorial. The music teacher operated a station where students learned the steps and music of traditional square dancing.
To cap the bluegrass/country/Appalachian heritage theme, the school offered tractor hayrides for the students around the school.
“This is the biggest one we’ve ever done,” said Carver of the arts integrated school. “It is important for me to set the bar (for events like these).”
All of the stations had instructional messages associated with the fun for the students, as kids were able to have fun and learn simultaneously throughout the day.
“There are always hiccups with something like this, but today has gone remarkably well,” Carver concluded. “When you go big you have to clean big though.”
Carver, teachers, volunteers, family and a member of the Cooperative Extension Office all helped throughout the eventful day. When prompted about the potential of doing another “Rock Your School” event next year, Carver added, “Stations are the new standard.”
Next up for Banner Elk Elementary School is the school musical, where students are performing the Disney musical “Frozen.” Every student in the school will participate in the play that takes place on Dec. 9 in the auditorium.
