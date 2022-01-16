BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has announced the arrival of its new Communications Coordinator, Amanda Laurent, according to the chamber’s weekly newsletter email release on January 6.
Laurent replaces former Communications Coordinator Cinda Ebner, who will continue to be in the area and involved with the Chamber.
“We would like to recognize our former Communications Director, Cinda Ebner, for her dedication and commitment over the years,” the release stated.
Laurent is a native North Carolinian, born in Raleigh, and spent most of her childhood in Apex and Cary before moving to the Grand Strand area of Coastal South Carolina. Laurent is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University, where she earned a B.A. in Psychology and a Masters in Business Administration.
While earning her MBA, Laurent became passionate about entrepreneurship and worked in a communications position at a technology incubator where she guided entrepreneurs in building their startup companies from idea to product.
According to the release, Laurent’s work with the startup incubator inspired she and her husband to start their own small business, Epic Nature Tours. Laurent loves exploring in nature and is an avid birder and photographer. Laurent and her husband offer birding and nature tours through their business both locally and to exotic places around the world, like Costa Rica and can be found online at www.EpicNatureTours.com.
Laurent has a passion for cooking delicious meals and is inspired by food from the places she travels, trying to recreate those meals at home to share with family and friends.
For more information, click to www.bannerelk.org or call (828) 898-8395.
