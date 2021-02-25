BANNER ELK — Calling all kids ages 12 and younger, the Easter Bunny and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce are teaming up for an exciting golden Easter egg hunting event.
Participants have the chance to find one of eight golden Easter eggs that will be hidden around Tate-Evans Town Park on March, 27. The Easter bunny will kick off the hunt at the park at 10 a.m. Winners will redeem the ticket in their golden egg at the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce for a special prize between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Only one golden egg per family, consolation prizes for the winner’s siblings and all other participants provided at the chamber. Check the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/BannerElkChamber for updates on the number of eggs found and remaining. Happy hunting.
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is located on 100 Main Street at the streetlight in downtown Banner Elk, North Carolina. Hours during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 pandemic are Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Regular (non-pandemic) hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Summer) and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Winter). For more information, please call 828-898-8395, email bannerelkchamber@gmail.com or visit us on the Web at https://bannerelk.org/.
