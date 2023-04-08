BANFF2.JPG

BOONE — BANFF Mountain Film Festival screened at the Schaefer Center on March 30, March 31 and April 1.

The Schaefer Center was packed with people in the community, and the air was filled with excitement. As the introductions to the different films boomed in the theater, the crowd cheered. The film festival presented eight new films each night.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.