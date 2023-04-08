BOONE — BANFF Mountain Film Festival screened at the Schaefer Center on March 30, March 31 and April 1.
The Schaefer Center was packed with people in the community, and the air was filled with excitement. As the introductions to the different films boomed in the theater, the crowd cheered. The film festival presented eight new films each night.
BANFF Mountain Festival is the largest film tour in the world as it visits 40 countries on seven continents.
Literary speaker and author Katie Ives presented an opening statement to the audience before the films.
“Giving a speech on mountain literature in 1999, the former Canadian Alpine Journal editor David Harris quoted words by Don Cerro that have launched deeply in my mind, and while he was talking about writing, these words seemed true to me for all forms of mountain adventures and for all forms of mountain storytelling. We climbed to live, Don Cerro said ‘the fears need to be confronted. The abilities need to be tested, horizons need to be gained, paths need to be followed, reclined for the magic of it’ And then David Harris continued in his own words and we write about climbing to share that magic,” Ives said.
