BOONE — Watauga High School has a variety of clubs for students with one of them being the Baking for Good Club.
The Baking for Good Club is an after school club for students to come together and celebrate their love of baking while brightening the day of students and staff at the high school.
Juna Gersonde and Sarah Miller founded the club together because of their mutual love of baking.
“We are really into baking and we bake together a lot. We just wanted to bring it into the school. We were surprised that there wasn’t a big club before. There was a lot of people who were interested in it,” Gersonde said. “We just want to share our love for baking with the other people at our school who might like it, too.”
Miller and Gersonde decided to share their club on Instagram in an attempt to get more students involved, which seemed to work. There are roughly 40 people involved with about 20 people who participate weekly. Students get together on Fridays to bake treats for staff. The treats typically have a theme that is decided on by the club through a vote. The week of Dec. 14 was chocolate peppermint cookies.
The club operates in a classroom kitchen that are for the foods class at the high school during the day. There are four kitchenettes that the club uses, and club members can bake a recipe mutually agreed on. Members are then allowed to keep one of the baked goods for themselves or someone they would like to share it with. The rest of the goods are typically evenly distributed throughout the break rooms at the school.
Miller and Gersonde hope to expand the club to more than giving back to the school, although they understand the importance of supporting local educators.
“I think (teachers) definitely deserve to have little treats throughout the day. I know they have hard times. We’re also trying to get more into charity. I know we want to go to the Hospitality House. We’d like to like serve there and maybe give a few times eventually as we grow,” Miller said.
Members of the club each pay a $10 fee to support the buying of specialty items like peppermint chips and pumpkin puree.
“I just really like sharing the experience of baking with my friends and other people in the school, and that we can all have this common goal. We can all experience it together. I just really love doing it and I like seeing other people love doing it as well. I’m really glad that the teachers enjoy our stuff (baked goods). The last time we left it in the teacher break room, it was all gone by the time we picked it up,” Miller said.
The baking club meets every Friday after school ends. For more information go to the school’s website.
