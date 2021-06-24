AVERY COUNTY — Avery Humane Society hosted an event to celebrate the unveiling of its new name and logo on Saturday, June 19. Featuring local vendors, a puppy “smooch booth,” and tours of the facility, the event served to celebrate the Avery Humane Society and support its service to the animals of Avery County.
Executive Director of the Avery Humane Society Gwynne Dyer said that Stonewalls Restaurant has been an important sponsor of the humane society for years and is “the first people we call” each time they host an event. Their “What the Cluck” food truck was present at the event, as well as other local vendors including Banner Elk Winery.
Avery Humane Society has been in their current building for 12 years, but is now updating its logo and signage. Formerly the Avery County Humane Society, Dyer said that the old name and logo, the Avery County logo, caused a lot of confusion.
“People were confused if we were a government service,” Dyer said. The Avery Humane Society is not a service of Avery County, nor is it funded by the county.
“Our hope had been for a very long time that we could get closer to what we really are, who we really are, and try to get that message across more clearly to the public,” Dyer said. She added that the Avery Humane Society wants to communicate “warm feelings” and the love that goes into their work.
The logo was designed by a local art student, Carley Greene, a student at Appalachian State University who also designed the art for the “What the Cluck” food truck.
Dyer thanked the staff of Avery Humane Society.
“I get choked up even just wanting to talk about them and the job that they do,” Dyer said. “They were the ones (working) when Charlene and I and others were out with COVID. The staff showed up here every day to take care of the dogs and the cats in the way that they knew that they needed to be taken care of. They’re an incredible group of people.”
Avery Humane Society takes in about 250 to 300 stray animals a year and operates solely from donations. They are currently near maximum capacity for cats, and they are usually full with a waiting list. The humane society does not euthanize animals and, when space permits, takes in animals from neighboring counties’ shelters who may be euthanized. Recently, the Avery Humane Society received a couple of animals from Ashe County to house.
Dyer says she is proud of all the Avery Humane Society has accomplished, stating that the shelter has one of the highest adoption rates in the entire state at approximately 94 percent.
