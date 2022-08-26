NEWLAND — Avery Humane Society held a bake sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, to benefit a fund for stray animals in memory of longtime Avery animal advocate Rachel Deal, who passed away on June 14.
All proceeds from the bake sale went toward The Rachel Deal Fund for the Care of Stray Animals in Avery County, which will go toward food, shelter, medical care and support for the animals at the humane society, executive director Gwynne Dyer said. This event served as a way to kickoff the fund and start building donations toward it.
Maggie Lauterer, Deal’s niece, said that Deal and her husband used to pick up stray dogs and cats and try to find them homes. They had fenced-in areas and kennel-like boxes in their backyard and on their back porch for the stray dogs and cats they picked up, which made them almost like the unofficial first humane society of Avery County, Lauterer said. Deal helped create the Avery County Humane Society in 1978 and served on the board for 40 years.
Those who knew Deal remember her for two things, Dyer said: the humane society and bake sales. Anytime anyone needed to raise funds, Deal would always suggest a bake sale, she said.
“It’s purely donations that keeps them surviving,” Scott Garland, owner of Stonewalls said. “It’s a needed service that we have in the area, and I think it’s important that anyone who can help support it does.”
Ten-year-old Kate Feldman and her younger sister Claire Feldman sold cupcakes and copies of Kate’s cookbook. Last year, Feldman published her first cookbook and donated all of the proceeds to the Avery Humane Society. This year, she sold out of her cookbooks at the bake sale and the proceeds went to The Rachel Deal Fund for the Care of Stray Animals in Avery County. It was very special to see a young person with the same passion Rachel had, Dyer said.
Along with the baked goods set up on tables for patrons to browse and buy, there was a live auction for donated cakes, pies and gift certificates. Several restaurants, clubs, bakeries and individuals from both Avery and Watauga counties donated items to the live auction, some of which sold for more than $300.
The hope was that some people would also decide to adopt animals during the bake sale, and those hope was realized, as several cats and dogs were adopted that day, Dyer said.
“A few of the dogs were ones that have been here longer than usual, so it was really nice to see them get adopted,” she said.
Overall, Dyer said the event “exceeded expectations” and they are extremely pleased with how it went. The staff worked incredibly hard and are all thankful for the support from Stonewalls and Linville Falls Winery, she said.
“Rachel would be pleased to see the support the community gave,” Dyer said. “She would be so proud.”
The Rachel Deal Fund for the Care of Stray Animals in Avery County will always be open and will always stay in Deal’s name, Dyer said. Anyone who wishes to donate to it can visit the Avery Humane Society’s website at https://www.averyhumane.org/, mail a check to the center or make a donation in person.
