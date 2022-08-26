NEWLAND — Avery Humane Society held a bake sale on Saturday, Aug. 20, to benefit a fund for stray animals in memory of longtime Avery animal advocate Rachel Deal, who passed away on June 14.

All proceeds from the bake sale went toward The Rachel Deal Fund for the Care of Stray Animals in Avery County, which will go toward food, shelter, medical care and support for the animals at the humane society, executive director Gwynne Dyer said. This event served as a way to kickoff the fund and start building donations toward it.

