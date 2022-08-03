LINVILLE — Avery County Schools and Camp Linn Haven collaborated with a giveaway on Thursday, July 28, to ensure students coming back to school have all the supplies they need to succeed.

In both the rain and sunshine, teenage members of Camp Linn Haven were passing out backpacks stuffed with supplies to families in cars. The teenagers did all of the work for the event, including fundraising for the event at their churches, while the county schools assisted with buying notebook binders and some of the supplies.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.