LINVILLE — Attention all music lovers! The Avery County Community Band is proud to announce its upcoming Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on May 13, at the Main Hall at Linville Land Harbor. The concert promises to be an unforgettable event featuring a premiere composition by local band director, Dee Raby.

Comprised of more than 30 diverse musicians, the Avery County Community Band has been a staple in our community, providing the gift of music to our friends and neighbors. This concert is their chance to showcase their talents and share their passion for music with the public.

