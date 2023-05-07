LINVILLE — Attention all music lovers! The Avery County Community Band is proud to announce its upcoming Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on May 13, at the Main Hall at Linville Land Harbor. The concert promises to be an unforgettable event featuring a premiere composition by local band director, Dee Raby.
Comprised of more than 30 diverse musicians, the Avery County Community Band has been a staple in our community, providing the gift of music to our friends and neighbors. This concert is their chance to showcase their talents and share their passion for music with the public.
The band has prepared an impressive lineup of songs for the concert. Get ready to tap your feet to the beat of “Bandology” by Eric Osterling, and sing along to the classic “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by Solomon Linda. You’ll enjoy the energetic and upbeat arrangement of “The Greatest Showman” by Paul Murtha, honoring the story of P.T. Barnum of Barnum & Bailey Circus, and the playful and whimsical “Cartoon Symphony” by Larry Clark, which will evoke memories of favorite Saturday morning cartoons.
Of course, the highlight of the concert will be the premiere of a new composition, “Pressing Onward (Rachel’s Song),” by local band director Dee Raby. This is a rare opportunity to witness the debut of a new work of art by a talented and esteemed member of our community.
“I was moved to write the piece to bring awareness to those who are overcoming the battle with drug and alcohol addiction, one of them being my daughter,” Raby said. “The music describes the journey of addiction. The piece begins joyfully to reflect the happiness of youth, but when snared by addiction, the music darkens to reflect the many issues that those who are trapped must work through such as depression, family issues and health problems. The final movement brings back the joy of the first section as things start to get better. The piece ends triumphantly as persistence and ‘pressing onward’ result in the final victory.”
Throughout the years, Raby has been an inspiration and mentor for many, and her heartfelt composition reflects just that.
Membership to the band is open to all residents of Avery, Burke, Mitchell and Watauga Counties, regardless of age or skill, or even if you haven’t played your instrument in many, many years. All you need to be a member is an instrument and a love of music. The band meets on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Main Hall at Linville Land Harbor. For more information, contact Raby at rabydee7@gmail.com.
Best of all, the concert is completely free and open to the public. All are invited to gather family and friends, and head on over to Linville Land Harbor on May 13 for a night of incredible music and community spirit. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event!
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
