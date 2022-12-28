Audubon Christmas bird count

DURHAM — For the 123rd year, the National Audubon Society is organizing the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Between Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 5, tens of thousands of bird-loving volunteers will participate in counts across North Carolina and the Western Hemisphere.

The 12 decades worth of data collected by participants contribute to one of only two large existing pools of information notifying ornithologists and conservation biologists of what conservation action is required to protect birds and the places they need. Find your local count at https://www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.

