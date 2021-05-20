Summer is a great time to catch up on reading about some of your favorite topics, and to let your imagination take you on a journey.
The Ashe County Public Library has summer reading activities for all ages and is encouraging everyone to participate in discovering good books and to have fun learning. Reading for pleasure can help turn you into a life-long learner.
Studies show that public library summer reading programs enhance student achievement. Summer reading programs are an antidote for learning loss. So instead of losing knowledge and skills during the summer months, kids who attend reading programs actually show gains.
This summer a number of exciting programs are planned and prizes are given as encouragement for children to keep reading over the summer from June 7 – July 31.
This summer, the theme for children’s programming is Tails and Tales. The season begins, at 11 a.m. on June 12, with an outdoor Adoption Fair in partnership with Canines & Happy Tails Rescue. The event will take place in the library’s parking lot.
During the month of June, you can virtually visit the Greensboro Science Center for Aquarium Adaptations, go on an African Safari with the NC Zoo and hear Tales about Tails from the Schiele Museum.
Be sure and visit our website at www.arlibrary.org/ashe and follow us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/ashecountypubliclibrary for dates, times, and more special guests appearing online throughout the summer.
As mentioned, the Ashe County Public Library wants to give you books or prizes when you read your recommended 20 minutes a day. Earn a book or prize for every 100 minutes read. Become eligible for special prizes when you read more than 800 minutes. Don’t forget, it’s a fine free summer when you check out books with your student ID. Plus, it’s a “read to bead” summer. Each week you turn in your reading log, you earn a new animal bead. For more information, visit bit.ly/ashesummer21.
Teen programming plans highlight pirate adventures. “Read up, me hearties!” The first 50 teens to sign up will receive a copy of Treasure Island. Enjoy online activities and weekly take home kits throughout the summer. Submit your reading time and learning activities to earn points and be eligible for some ‘arrr-esome’ prizes.
Adult Summer Reading will have you “Exploring Near and Far.” Enjoy a scratch-off challenge for the near (go on a hike, put your feet in some water, listen to some music outside, visit a Twig, etc .) and far (read books set in a variety of exotic locales). Read and complete activities to earn points and be eligible for prizes. We will also offer weekly adult kits while supplies last.
For all ages, every third Saturday, beginning June 19, meet us in the park picnic area behind the library at 10 a.m. for a Get Crafty Session and at 2 p.m. join us to either listen to or make some ‘mountain’ music with Molasses Jam.
Also during June and July, the library will host a live story time at the Farmers Market on Saturday mornings. Details for all these programs can be found on the library’s website at www.ashelibrary.com.
