ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Public Library has announced a chance to earn prizes through its Teen Winter Bingo Challenge between January and March.
Use books that you’re already reading for school, or books that you want to read just for fun. Audiobooks, comics, and graphic novels count, too. If you read any books over the holiday break, you can even use those.
There are also some fun, easy, creative challenges that will help you earn Bingo faster. The group’s Prize Chest has been restocked with all new prizes and are eager to give them away. Get started today by bringing in your completed Bingo card to the upstairs Reference Desk at the library to claim your prize. You can find a downloadable, printable Bingo card and more by going to the Teen Club Online website at bit.ly/TeenClubOnline.
