ASHE COUNTY — Images of ghost, ghouls and fairy princesses could be seen throughout the region on Saturday Oct. 30, as Ashe County celebrated Halloween in spectacular fashion. More than 60 private businesses and community organizations participated in the festivities by handing out candy and arranging trunk-or-treats for local children.
In downtown West Jefferson, many of the local businesses opened up their doors to the droves of trick-or-treaters who were dressed as everything from their favorite superheroes and video game characters, to more the traditional ghost, zombie and skeleton costumes.
Likewise in Lansing, several local businesses handed out candy to local children and there was a trunk-or-treat organized in the town’s Creeper Trail Park. Local churches held their own individual trunk-or-treats or drive-thru trick-or-treat events throughout the county.
Many of the county’s first responders also took part in the seasonal festivities. In Jefferson, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office set up a walk through candy stand, where trick-or-treaters were free to collect goodie bags and other Halloween trinkets. Meanwhile, the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department created a small Halloween carnival which included small games, goodie bags and toy fire helmets, as well as hots dogs, drinks and snacks.
Other first responders who helped make the evening memorable included the Ashe County Rescue Squad, Ashe Medics, Fleetwood Fire Department, Creston Fire Department, Laurel Springs Fire Department and the Warrensville Fire Department.
An interactive map created by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office provided an easy way for parents to know where all the trick-or-treat hotspots were and when certain events were taking place.
Though Saturday evening saw some chilly scattered showers, it did not deter the thousands of trick-or-treaters roaming the countryside in search of candy. All in all, the Ashe County community strongly pulled together over the weekend to provide a safe memorable Halloween experience for region’s children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.