piecemakers 20th anniversary

The Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild celebrated their 20th anniversary on Aug. 11.

 Photo submitted

ASHE — On August 11, the Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild celebrated their 20th Anniversary at New River State Park.

Winner of the 2022 Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service, the guild is dedicated to promoting the past, present and future of quilting in Ashe County through classes, displays and programs.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.