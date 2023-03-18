IMG_0397.jpeg

“Bell, Book and Candle” cast, back row from left to right: Jody Cheek, Cynthia Harless, Jill Gambill, Melissa Edmondson and Jim Williams. Seated: Patrick Butler, Sommer Ray and Manny Edmondson.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Little Theatre presents the magical romantic. comedy, “Bell, Book and Candle.” The production will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 16 to 18, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. The Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer organization producing four productions a year.

The play is set in Brooklyn in the winter 1962 when Gillian Holroyd a modern-day witch meets her neighbor, Shep Henderson. With a little magic and help from Pyewacket, the pair find themselves enamored. A nosey witchy aunt and brother and a book publisher causes lots of laughs as Shep and Gillian fall in love. But what is the cost of this new found love?

