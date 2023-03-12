ASHE COUNTY — Two Ashe County farmers have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms. Melanie Jordan of Fleetwood and Russell Barr of West Jefferson were among 68 individual growers earning grants of between $1,000 and $8,000 from NC AgVentures Farm Grant Program.

The competitive grants – administered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission – are awarded to innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations.

