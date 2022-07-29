JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Fiddlers Convention returned to Ashe Park after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event took place on July 22 and 23 just in front of the Blevins Stage where hundreds gathered to listen to music, shop for souvenirs and watch winners be crowned.

The event kicked off on Friday with a concert involving the JAM Kids, Nobody’s Business with Trevor McKenzie, Stu Geisbert, Corbin Hayslett, Hanna Traynham and Jackson Cunningham and the High Country Ramblers with Brandon Hardin and Friends.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.