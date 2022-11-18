WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Farmers Market (ACFM) will be hosting its annual Holiday Market on Saturday Nov. 19, Friday Nov. 25, Saturday Nov. 26 and Saturday Dec. 3. The festival will have special market hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The market is located at 108 Backstreet in West Jefferson, and the event will take place under the shelter. Parking is available along Backstreet and also the grassy lot in front of First Baptist Church. It’s an easy walk from the stores and eateries that line South Jefferson Avenue.

