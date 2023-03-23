JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Cemetery Committee has started identifying abandoned cemeteries across the county and began the process of cleaning up and maintaining them well into the future.
As long as the weather holds out and it is not too rainy, volunteers are holding a cleanup day at the recently discovered Poe-Bly Cemetery off of Wade Bare Road in Jefferson on March 25.
The Ashe County Cemetery Committee was started by Ashe County Commissioners a few years ago, according to Lonnie Jones, who is one of the committee members. The committee has gotten more active recently, including starting a Facebook page.
“One of the first abandoned cemeteries we discovered belonged to African American and slave families from way back. We went to the cemetery off of Wade Bare Road about a mile up on a hill and what we discovered was a lot of rocks, one marked stone with a name, and a lot of big trees grown up in it,” Jones said. “Most of the folks that we think are there were either slaves or the descendants of slaves.”
The feedback from interested volunteers came at such a high volume that the committee has also planned to clean up another cemetery on April 5 that is located on the property of Ashe Memorial Hospital in the corner of the land above the hospital.
“That cemetery is in pretty bad shape, but it’s not grown up so bad because cattle have been grazing on it in times past, but the stones are turned over, some of them are buried in the ground. We are going to try and locate as many of the stones as we can and set them up. The hospital has discussed the possibility of fencing that area,” Jones explained.
The committee will also be looking at ways to maintain the cemeteries once they are cleaned up.
“We have a list of probably 40 or 50 abandoned cemeteries since we have started the Facebook page and talking about it with people,” Jones said. “It is a big task and it is going to take volunteers and families getting interested in it. We are talking about doing a county-wide cemetery cleanup on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend, and hopefully some folks will get involved in getting their family cemeteries or cemeteries in their community cleaned up. We are going to have to work on how to continue the effort because if you clean them one year, they’re going to need to be cleaned again the next year.”
If it does rain this weekend, Jones said they will postpone the cleanup until the weekend of April 15.
