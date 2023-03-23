JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Cemetery Committee has started identifying abandoned cemeteries across the county and began the process of cleaning up and maintaining them well into the future.

As long as the weather holds out and it is not too rainy, volunteers are holding a cleanup day at the recently discovered Poe-Bly Cemetery off of Wade Bare Road in Jefferson on March 25.

