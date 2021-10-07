WEST JEFFERSON — The last Fall Crawl of the season will see Downtown West Jefferson all decked out with festive fall finery.
Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council the Friday, Oct. 8 Gallery Crawl showcases and promotes the varied artistic talents in Downtown West Jefferson.
Participating in the October Crawl will be Ashe Arts Center, Designers Touch by Lauren Design Studio and Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Naked Creek Farmacy, Originals Only Gallery, and Stephen Shoemaker Gallery and Studio.
For the October Crawl the Florence Thomas Art School is hosting the Potters of the Blue Ridge Exhibit Oct. 8- Nov. 29. Participating potters include: Bob Meier, Becki Henderson-Gow, Carol King, Cindy Pacileo, Connie Cox, Dottie Baker, Jennifer Gardiner, Jerry Hutchins, Millie Goodnight, Nancy Graham, Nate Fields, Robert Caudill, Stephanie Balance, Tena Wenta, and Theresa McGrath. Potters of the Blue Ridge is a membership organization whose mission is to foster a sense of community among area potters and to increase awareness of handmade pottery made in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Originals Only Gallery will feature new pottery, extra-large trees by Elijah Holman, and several new small and medium sized paintings by Joan Bell and Susan Van Wyk. Also featuring Michael Bell on hammered dulcimer!
A Designer’s Touch by Lauren will feature artwork by Stephen Moore, Scot Ballard and Cindy Willman. Enjoy live music and refreshments. Don’t miss the Pre-Christmas sale.
The Ashe Arts Center will feature the Best of the Blue Ridge the annual juried art competition and exhibit. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council to showcase outstanding original visual art in Ashe County and the surrounding region. The artwork is judged on qualities of concept, execution of ideas and subject, and uniqueness of expression. The juror, Katie Jensen, will announce the winners and give a juror talk.
Bring a friend and stroll the streets of West Jefferson. Enjoy the Scarecrows sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. Admission to Gallery Crawl is free. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
