WEST JEFFERSON — On behalf of the County of Ashe, Ashe County Parks and Recreation is planning to have the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show at 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson.
This location, which is the ridgeline between the water tank and cell tower in West Jefferson, is directly across from Mt. Jefferson Road and can be viewed from both the U.S. Highway 221 side as well as Main Street in West Jefferson. The combination of being both a high vantage point along with the parking capability made this an attractive area for fireworks.
