WEST JEFFERSON — Summer time is here and it is time for the annual ARTifacts Yard Sale. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the yard sale will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a $5 admission, everyone is invited to a special preview party and sale on Friday, May 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Ashe County Arts Council will welcome donations May 17, 18 and 19 at the Early Learning Center (gym of the old West Jefferson Elementary School) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Home décor, small furniture, toys, holiday items and anything else that comes out of your attic or basement will be welcome.

