On Friday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the arts district of downtown West Jefferson will be the place for Gallery Crawl. Gallery Crawl provides ongoing opportunities to see new, creative and innovative works by Ashe County’s leading artists. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals, and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.
Crawlers will enjoy an eclectic group of shops, galleries and studios. Galleries participating include: Ashe Arts Center, Designers Touch by Lauren Design Studio and Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Naked Creek Farmcy, Originals Only Gallery, Stephen Shoemaker Studio and Gallery, and The Vintage Locket.
The Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center opens the exhibit Through the Camera’s Eye. The exhibit will feature over 25 photographers with a variety of subjects including nature, portraits and agriculture. The exhibit will be on display through August 7.
Visit Florence Thomas Art School for the Blue Ridge Art Clan Exhibit: Shadow of the Hills. The Blue Ridge Art Clan was formed in 1978 by Florence Thomas and her art students to encourage and enhance the creation of new art in the High Country. More than 100 different accomplished artists have contributed to the BRAC’s growth through demonstrations, critiques and workshops.
Join your friends and neighbors for Gallery Crawl and experience the arts in West Jefferson! For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-ARTS or see us on the web at www.ashecountyarts.org.
