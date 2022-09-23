AOTM 1 (copy)

Art on the Mountain will return to downtown West Jefferson on Sept. 24.

 Photo by Chanda Richardson

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor Art on the Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork. Enjoy local music throughout the day. Kristen’s Hook’d on Smoke Food truck will be on hand.

Participating artist and crafters will include:

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.