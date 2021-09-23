Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor Art on the Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Artists and craft persons will set up their creative wares on the grounds of the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson. Holiday gift ideas, fall theme items, unique art pieces, crafts and more will be for sale. Several artists will be demonstrating their artwork.
The following artists and crafters will participate:
- Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild – quilts and fibers
- Francine Barr – jewelry
- Cindy Berry – bark baskets
- Blue Ridge Fiber Quild – fiber art
- Doug Butler — Photography, book
- Amy Queen Chappin — paintings
- Chris Hansen – Spreadin Rainbows – Tie Dye
- High Country Doll Artists – art dolls
- Leesa Kessel — pottery
- Denise Lawless – felted hats, felted scarves, dyed silk scarves
- Patricia Leonard – woodburning
- Birgitta McGalliard – Swedish decorative doll, handmade holiday ornaments
- Theresa McGarth – jewelry and pottery
- Barbara Moore – pottery
- Diane Newby – fused art glass
- Bob Piastuch – handcrafted wood items
- Pottery Place: Sara Harper and Tina Duffy — Pottery
- Cheryl Roberts — rug hooking, spinning and weaving
- Linda Shoemake — book
- Adrienne Sherrow – Wild Woman Desgins – jewelry, mixed media
- Barbara Sox — baskets, woven items
- Kiersten Terhune — paintings
- Toddler Quilt Guild
- Dan Wall – wood turned
- Amalia Yosef – watercolor paintings
Ashe County is known for its natural beauty and friendly people. In recent years Ashe County has gained a reputation for its growing arts community and the Ashe County Arts Council has been a constant support of the county’s artists. Art on the Mountain provides an opportunity for both new and current working artists from across the county to showcase and sale their latest creations to the public. For more information please call the Ashe County Arts Council at 336-846-ARTS.
