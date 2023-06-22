Venue lined

The Art on the Greene festival venue is often packed full of visitors looking through each vendor tent.

 File photo

BANNER ELK – Banner Elk’s popular Art on the Greene series continues with shows the first weekends of July, August and September. The dates are July 1 and 2, August 5 and 6 and September 2 and 3.

The shows fill the area in front of the Historic Banner Elk School with fine art from local and regional artists representing a variety of media, such as ceramics, glass, metal, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil. Between 50 and 75 juried artists display their work at each event.

  

