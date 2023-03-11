AVERY COUNTY — Elementary school students across Avery County recently took part in Amazing Shake, a competition that encourages students to practice how they behave in professional situations and develop their soft skills.

Amazing Shake is a program curated by the Ron Clark Academy that develops and showcases social and leadership skills among students, said Banner Elk Elementary School Principal Justin Carver. Molly Rhoades, a fifth-grade teacher at BES, wrote an application for Blue Ridge Energy’s Bright Ideas Grant and received $1,050 to help pay for materials needed for the competition.

