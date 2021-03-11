BOONE – AppalCART is offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to anyone in the county after funding was granted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
On Jan. 21, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced $2.5 million in coronavirus relief funding was going to local transit agencies across the state to help pay for individuals to get a ride to a vaccination site. Craig Hughes, the director of AppalCART, said the agency received $18,906 from those funds.
So far, Hughes said the public has expressed appreciation for the service, but only 13 people have utilized it.
“We are excited to be able to provide this service to those who might not otherwise have access to the vaccine,” Hughes said. “Like everyone, we are anxious to see life get back to something similar to how it was prior to the COVID-19 event and hopefully the vaccine will allow us to take another step in that direction.”
Hughes said transportation should not be a barrier to receiving the vaccine, which is why the funding was made available.
“The more people that can get the vaccine, the better it will be for everyone,” Hughes said.
As part of Phase 3, transportation workers are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine which Hughes said makes him feel better about his drivers working everyday,
“Like everyone else, we are relieved to be able to have an extra barrier of protection against the virus,” Hughes said. “We will continue our cleaning and sanitizing efforts on our vehicles to protect our passengers and drivers, but we are hopeful the chance of the virus spreading is going down.”
Those who need a ride to and from an appointment can call the AppalCART dispatch office at (828) 297-1300.
