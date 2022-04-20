BOONE – A statement of remembrance flashed on AppalCarts’ headways every few minutes and black ribbons were placed on buses to honor former AppalCart driver Jonathan Gordon.
Gordon passed away at 35 years old on Friday, April 8, at Watauga Medical Center.
Gordon, who worked at AppalCart several times during a 10-year period, is “sorely missed” by his coworkers and the community.
“He was an absolutely larger than life, really friendly guy. Everybody around here loved him, all his big smiles and jokes. He was also a very hard worker,” said AppalCart Assistant Director David Brown. “It sounds like fluff, but it’s really true. He was just such a great guy. A lot of the people around town recognize him and will miss him.”
