The “COVID Chronicles” acts II and III are being performed under the direction of associate professor Derek Gagnier and Derek Davidson on Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. “This is an exciting opportunity for our students and faculty to explore current events while creating an artistic and compelling commentary on the state of our world,” said Gagnier.
This theater event is inspired by the popular “24-Hour Plays” productions in New York City. As the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic has brought an end to live theatre in the USA and Europe, performing arts organizations everywhere find themselves facing challenges to keep the arts alive. The Theatre and Dance department’s response: unique and contemporary monologues sharing student responses to COVID-19 in dramatic fashion. Creating acts of theatre that are vital, timely, moving and irreverent, documenting an unprecedented moment in history. For more information about this event visit https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/performances.
