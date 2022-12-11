BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country held its annual Gala and Auction in person for the first time since before the reopening.
The Appalachian High Country Theatre’s Gala and Auction is an annual event that fundraises for the theatre. This year, the theater dedicated plaques to the donors that contributed to the $10 million that helped renovate the theater.
Amongst the chatter of people filing in to the lobby, an assortment of popcorn and beverages were available for attendees, including beer that was donated from Lost Province to the event. People participated in the silent auction, with proceeds went to the theatre.
Board members, who also received a plaque in their honor that evening, worked with organizations and businesses within the community to provide items for both the silent auction and the live one. The highest bid during the silent auction was $850 on an estate planning package.
The Harris Brothers band played music for the event, taking requests from the audience. The Harris Brothers are a duo that grew up in Western North Carolina. They played until Keith Martin took the stage to make a toast to donors, volunteers and board members.
“Think about it: Eight years, $10 million, over 1,000 donors and volunteers. It just was an incredible effort. We’re just so proud to honor you and dedicate that tonight,” Martin said.
The live auction then began and the highest bid of the night reached $4,100.
“It was a team effort. We started in 2011. December 7 was the first meeting, and from there on it was uphill. We got the theater open in eight years, and then COVID hit and now we’re reopened and it’s just going great. Great shows. Great staff,” said board member John Cooper as he reflected on the work it took to get the Appalachian Theatre to where is is today.
The event will return next year and will be bigger than ever, according to the executive director of the theatre.
“Next year is going to be our 85th (anniversary). So, we’re going to really blow it out. I’m really looking forward to it. (This year’s Gala) is kind of a little bit of a teaser for us to kind of figure out our way,” said Susan Livesay, Executive Director of Appalachian Theatre.
