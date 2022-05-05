BOONE — The STEAM Expo is Appalachian State University’s largest single outreach event, reaching about 1,500 middle and high school students this year.
Director of the Mathematics and Science Education Center and Professor of Mathematical Sciences at Appalachian State University Tracie McLemore Salinas said that App State faculty member Tonya Coffey started the STEAM Expo several years ago with a few booths and a few hundred students. It grew to almost 3,000 students in 2019.
Faculty and students from App State organized a diverse variety of educational materials and actives involving, science, technology, engineering, art and math as part of the official event of the NC SciFest that is partially funded by a UNC System Challenge grant. All activities are targeted to engage children in grade six through 12. Salinas said that engaging with students impacts career of many professionals.
“Sometimes it’s that first hands on experience working with K through 12 students or that opportunity to reengage and remind themselves of why they fell in love with a particular subject matter in the first place that prompts a student to think about becoming a teacher,” said Salinas. “It’s just reinvigorating for any of us, faculty, students, staff, having the opportunity to share it with somebody else allows us to bring out an enthusiasm we don’t always get to demonstrate.”
Over the years, STEAM Expo has become more focused on education equity. Partnering with GEAR UP, Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, has encouraged this trend. Salinas said that in rural areas where individuals do not have access to science museums and other educational experiences, the expo can act as the “spark” for STEAM fields.
“We reach out, especially to rural schools that may not have the opportunity to find experiences like this. We really try to get information about special needs for students participating in the event and we always want to feature an even broader number of activities,” said Salinas. “We thought about representation that students would run into in the different locations on campus and wanted them to see somebody who reminded them of themselves.”
This year, two activities were offered leading up to the event to help prepare students and engage classrooms prior to their arrival. STEAM faculty and staff interviews were posted online and discusses their career paths how they became interested in STEAM.
The Engineering Tomorrow Video Competition encouraged interested students to submit a short video discussing a a world challenge and their approach to solving the problem. Suggested topics ranged from global health, plastic pollution and climate change. After being evaluated, winning groups are eligible for a pizza party and teachers with winning teams may receive materials for their classrooms.
In addition to the booths located in the Holmes Convocation Center, three stage presentations were given by various students and faculty members to present exciting and educational demonstrations to participants.
For more information, visit www.msec.appstate.edu/steam-expo-2022.
